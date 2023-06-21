Cynthia Nixon in 'And Just Like That'

Twenty-five years into the “Sex and the City” franchise, Cynthia Nixon isn’t afraid to strip down on season 2 of the show’s Max spinoff, “And Just Like That”.

The 57-year-old actress plays lawyer-turned-live-in-girlfriend Miranda Hobbes, who left behind her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and her busy professional life to travel to California with non-binary comedian Ché Diaz (Sara Ramirez) at the end of season 1.

Ahead of the June 22 premiere of season 2, both Nixon and Ramirez opened up to ET about Miranda and Ché’s journey, including Nixon’s willingness to strip down for some of their steamy scenes.

“I feel like I was always fairly game for it,” Nixon tells ET’s Nischelle Turner of showing skin. “It’s just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

As for where her formerly high-strung character’s mindset is at the start of season 2, Nixon says Miranda is trying to embrace a freer lifestyle.

“Miranda is a total control freak, so she’s tried to maybe kind of — for the first time really — let go,” Nixon says. “Some of it seems fun at first, but I think it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. It’s really hard for Miranda to not know what the ground beneath her feet actually is and who the person next to her really is.”

Ramirez describes Miranda and Ché’s relationship as a “second and third adolescence they’re both having.”

“Miranda continues her sort of second adolescence in her sexual orientation journey,” Ramirez says. “And Ché is continuing their adolescence stage of their third adolescent now with their relationship to fame and so they both create this experience with each other in Los Angeles.”

Season 2 of “And Just Like That” premieres Thursday, June 22.

