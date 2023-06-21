“Grown-ish” is getting ready to say goodbye, and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer for the Freeform series’ upcoming final season!

The two-parter sixth season picks up right where season 5 left off, welcoming back franchise star Marcus Scribner as he reprises his role as Andre Johnson Jr. (aka Junior) for the final time. It’s a year of making big decisions for Andre, from deciding on a major to figuring out his relationship with Annika (Justine Skye). Meanwhile, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is seeking a chance to revive her defunct clothing line as Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) continue to seek balance and success in their post-grad adventures.

And just like the instalments that came before, the sixth season of “Grown-ish” will be a star-studded extravaganza featuring guest stars from Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals to Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto and NLE Choppa.

Rowland will play Edie, a tenured professor who serves as the head of the psychology department at Cal U. Latto will play Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client.

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Omarion and NLE Choppa will play themselves.

Watch the trailer above.

The end of “Grown-ish” marks the conclusion of creator and executive producer Kenya Barris’ “-ish” franchise. “Black-ish” ended after an eight-season run on ABC in April 2022. The prequel series “Mixed-ish” aired for two seasons on ABC between 2019 and 2021, and although Barris spoke of plans for an “Old-ish” spin-off starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, it ultimately didn’t move forward.

When revealing that season 6 would be the last for “Grown-ish”, Barris said in a statement, “We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the ‘ish’ series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘Grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

“Grown-ish” was given a cast shakeup after the season 4 finale saw Zoey and her friends graduate from the California University of Liberal Arts, marking the start of their lives in the real world. It also marked the exit of the show’s six original cast members, including Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).

Season 5 saw Marcus Scribner officially join his TV sister on the spinoff as Andre embarks on his own journey to being “grown.” Shahidi, Simmons and Jackson stayed on as their characters showcased their lives post-grad, including Aaron’s new role as a professor at the university.

Since a new beginning means a new gang, the series welcomed a roster of new faces as Andre’s squad of friends, including new series regular Daniella Perkins, Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, Matthew Sato and Slick Woods.

ET spoke to Shahidi at the premiere of her new film, “Peter Pan and Wendy”, in April where she dished on the show coming to an end this summer with its sixth season.

“I mean, we hit 100 episodes. Shows don’t get to do that anymore,” Shahidi said. “So, I think it’s bitter, but primarily sweet, because we got to tell a lot of story, and I’ve gotten to be a lot of Zoey over the past six years.”

The first half of the final season of “Grown-ish” premieres on June 28, with the second half to arrive in 2024.

