Bebe Rexha is still smarting from a bruise on her eye after a fan foolishly hurled his phone and struck her in the face during her NYC show on Sunday night.

However, she’s now able to joke about it, judging from some fan-shot footage from her show in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

In the video, Rexha is seen onstage, noting that something has spilled and she “almost ate s**t like three times.”

She continued by joking, “I can’t get another bruise.”

After a bit more banter with the audience, she then quipped, “Just no phones on my face tonight, I beg of you.”

The “Meant to Be” singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her “Best F*n Night Of My Life” tour when someone in the audience hurled a phone, smashing into her face with enough force to make her drop to her knees.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

She later shared a selfie of the bruise inflicted by the phone. “I’m good,” she wrote in the caption.