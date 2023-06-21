“The Flash” continues to do brisk business at the box office.

After raking in $55 million at the box office during its first week of release, Deadline reports that the DC feature is expected to slow down considerably during its second weekend.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill’s ‘The Flash’ Cameo Reportedly Axed

The film, starring Ezra Miller as the Justice League’s speediest superhero, is predicted to bring in between $16.5 million to $24.7 million in weekend two, a modest amount that will still catapult the film to the front of the upcoming weekend’s box office race.

New competitors to “The Flash” arriving this weekend are Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”, and the Jennifer Lawrence-starring teen comedy “No Hard Feelings”, neither of which are expected to bring in anywhere near the predicted box office for “The Flash”.