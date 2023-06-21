Lorne Michaels created “Saturday Night Live” back in the mid-1970s, and aside from a few brief years in the ’80s when the show was being run by others, has led “SNL” for most of the show’s 48-season history.

Michaels, however, is 78 years old, and rumours abound as to who should succeed him when he finally decides to retire.

One name that continues to pop up is Seth Meyers, who served as the show’s head writer and Weekend Update anchor for 12-and-a-half seasons before taking over NBC’s “Late Night”.

READ MORE: Lorne Michaels Tried To Convince Mike Myers To Remake ‘The Graduate’ Initially Instead Of ‘Wayne’s World’

“I’m very flattered,” Meyers told Deadline of being mentioned as Michaels’ successor.

“First of all, you have to remember, I still can’t believe I was on ‘SNL’ and then I can’t believe that I got to be head writer and I got host Weekend Update. Of everything I’ve ever had in my [career], I’m proud of nothing more than being head writer. That will always be the most important thing I’ve done. To hear my name in this conversation is another thing that’s so lovely and flattering. With that said, it is not a job for me. I really think everybody underestimates the idea that Lorne Michaels might just be irreplaceable,” he added.

Asked about conflicting statements Michaels has made that he intends to retire after season 50, and that he has no intention of retiring at all, Meyers was asked whether he felt “SNL” may not be able to continue with its longtime leader.

READ MORE: Lorne Michaels Wants To Stick With ‘SNL’ At Least Through Its 50th Anniversary In 2024

“I don’t think that’s the craziest thing in the world to imagine,” Meyers responded. “You can learn how to do things, but you can’t learn taste. It’s really easy to underestimate that. The people who love that show the most, don’t agree with every choice Lorne’s made, but there is a consistency to the taste and tone of that show that I don’t think another person could replicate. I also think every host walks in that place and trusts him because he’s an icon and if you take over for an icon, you don’t get to be an icon.”

As Meyers pointed out, Michaels is a tough act to follow, and anyone who replaces him is in for a rough ride from the press.

READ MORE: Lorne Michaels Looks Back At 40 Years Of ‘SNL’ In THR Cover Story

“They should do a favour and just go to and hire somebody with no background in TV,” Meyers said. “Let them do it for six months and have the entertainment press f**king put them on a spit. Tell that person coming in that you’re just here to take the heat and you’ll get a golden parachute. They should get someone who’s not in TV because after [that] they’ll never work in TV again.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.