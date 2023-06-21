John Corbett played one of Carrie Bradshaw’s many suitors on “Sex and the City”, yet continues to be fondly remembered by fans.

Speaking with the New York Times, Corbett confirmed that Aidan remains the single role that most resonates with fans who stop him on the street.

“Every [expletive] person I meet is just, ‘I was Team Aidan!’” he said. “People don’t want to hurt my feelings. They’re really careful with me.”

However, he was also quick to point out that there’s also a contingent that don’t want him to get back together with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), which is in the cards when he reprises his role in the upcoming second season of “And Just Like That”.

“Those fans that didn’t like Aidan — and I know exactly why they didn’t, he was wrong for her — there’s going to be no [expletive] help for those people,” he quipped.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Then again, he also hints that Aidan has matured since viewers still saw him all those years ago. “He’s really, really listening to her now,” Corbett said.

According to Parker, the relationship they re-establish is also more mature.

“It’s not fevered; it’s not demanding. There’s so much heat between them, but there isn’t that urgency from him,” she told the Times.

As for how the two fare this time out, series creator Michael Patrick King shared an optimistic clue. “I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail,” he teased.