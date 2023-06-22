Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the season 2 premiere of “And Just Like That” on Max, proceed with caution.

Though there was little to no mention of Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in the season 2 premiere of “And Just Like That”, another one of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) missing besties does get a special shout-out.

Max released the first two episodes of season 2 of the “Sex and the City” spinoff series, and in the premiere, Carrie and Co. head to the Met Gala. While she’s waiting for dress alterations, Carrie is complimented on her beautiful silk kimono, and she replies, “Oh, thank you, my friend, Stanford, sent it to me from Japan.”

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Fans of the series recall that Willie Garson’s beloved character, Stanford Blatch, appeared in several episodes of season 1 before unceremoniously exiting the show after Garson tragically died in September 2021 following a battle with cancer. Stanford was written off the show with his husband, Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), explaining that he had followed a client he was representing to Japan and had asked for a divorce in the process.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King previously opened up about reworking Stanford’s storyline in the wake of Garson’s death.

“I didn’t want to even flirt narratively with cute business about where he is. I knew the audience would never invest in it, because they knew he was never coming back,” King told Variety in early 2022. “It’s the most threadbare writing I’ve ever done just to move him along without much maneuvering, because it was just so sad. There was no way I could write myself out of that in any charming, cute way.”

New episodes of “And Just Like That” stream Thursdays on Max.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Cynthia Nixon Talks Being ‘Fairly Game’ for Filming ‘AJLT’ Sex Scenes

‘AJLT’ Showrunner Explains What About Kim Cattrall’s Cameo ‘Upset’ Him

Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on Kim Cattrall’s ‘AJLT’ Cameo