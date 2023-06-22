Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez in "And Just Like That..."

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the season 2 premiere of “And Just Like That…” on Max, proceed with caution.

And Just Like That, we’re back! Whether you love it or love to hate watch it, Max’s “Sex and the City” spinoff series, “And Just Like That…”, has returned for a second season after the much-discussed first season in 2021.

On Thursday, the streaming service released the first two episodes, and while there was no Big death or traumatic funerals, there were still plenty of gasp-worthy moments — almost entirely centred around Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Ché Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) relationship.

The show opened with a sexy montage of all of our favourite characters, old and new, getting it on to the soundtrack of Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer”.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is hooking up with her podcast producer, Franklyn (Iva Hernandez), Miranda is California dreamin’ with Ché while the nonbinary comedian is filming their pilot, Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) is keeping the spark alive with her husband, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), as are Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and her husband, Herbert Wexley (Chris Jackson). Even serial single realtor Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) has found a special someone. Only Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) is alone after her separation from husband Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain).

After ending her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and bypassing an internship opportunity, Miranda is embracing her freedom, declaring, “new me, best me ever!”

The former high-powered lawyer is going nude in sensory deprivation tanks and slipping on strap-ons as she explores her sexuality with Ché. The formerly corporate boss is now a Real Housewife of Los Angeles and, apart from a few feminist-positive comments, doesn’t seem to have even a glimmer of her old spark.

However, Nixon is fearless when it comes to showing skin, giving arguably the most physically revealing performance of anyone on the show.

“I feel like I was always fairly game for it,” Nixon recently told ET of showing skin. “It’s just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

But more so than stripping down, Carrie and the Manhattan crew are focused on dressing up for the Met Gala, which they’ve all mysteriously and inexplicably scored invitations to.