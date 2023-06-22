Taylor Swift is causing something of an international incident.

Earlier this week, the pop superstar announced new dates across the globe for her Eras Tour, and once again Canada was snubbed, but now a Canadian MP is taking action.

On Wednesday, Conservative Party MP Matt Jeneroux filed “official grievance” with the House of Commons, the Toronto Star reported.

The politician announced his intention to file the grievance over Swift failing to announce Canadian tour dates on Twitter.

I don’t know how one files an official grievance in 🇨🇦 Parliament, but @HoCChamber consider it filed. #cdnpoli #TaylorSwiftErasTour https://t.co/r4SB3hucC0 — Matt Jeneroux (@jeneroux) June 21, 2023

“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Jeneroux wrote in a letter to the Speaker, which he posted on his Instagram Story.

“Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate. It is estimated that these shows could generate $4.6 billion for local economies. Fans just don’t simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses including hotels, restaurants and shops,” he added. “This motion is non-partisan in nature and requires swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight.”

Other MPs shared their support for their colleague’s grievance, including Tory MP Melissa Lantsman and Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks.

“It’s a grievance that unites us,” Jeneroux joked.

The move was inspired by Australian politicians who had considered filing a similar motion in their parliament, after fans complained about Swift snubbing several of their major cities.

Swift will be playing in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia in February 2024. She is also scheduled to perform in Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, France, the U.K., Germany and more throughout 2023 and 2024.