Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud heated up during Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”.

The show has been airing bits of the Dolce & Gabbana drama between the sisters for the past couple of weeks, with Kourtney blasting Kim for teaming up with her wedding desginers for a fashion show collaboration.

The collab happened just months after Kourtney tied the knot with Travis Barker in May 2022.

“She said, ‘You’re trying to copy me,’” Kardashian insisted, according to Page Six.

She added, “But she always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater.”

READ MORE: Kourtney vs. Kim Kardashian: Breaking Down All Of The Dolce & Gabbana Drama And What Each Sister Thinks

Khloé admitted she “doesn’t know where [Kourtney’s anger] is coming from.”

“But it’s OK. You let someone pout in the corner, you don’t entertain it and you move on,” Khloé continued. “Because you don’t get jealous of your family.”

“When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one is right and no one is wrong,” momager Kris Jenner said, weighing in on the drama in a confessional. “It’s gonna work itself out. I know my girls and they have this deep love for one another.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Sings And Dances To Kanye West Track As She Attends Pharrell Williams’ Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Show

Khloé explained how Kourtney called her crying, saying she “felt like her wedding moment was taken away from her.”

Khloé told Kim that Kourtney’s friends were “riling her up” about the whole thing, before Kim called their mutual friend Simon Huck.

Khloé said, “Her words were, ‘everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing.’”

Simon told Kim, “Well she does not want to talk to you about it at all. I mean, I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I just don’t know how that conversation is going to go with you two.”

Kim responded, “She keeps saying ‘every one of her friends.’ But she doesn’t have any friends, so Travis?”

See more on the feud in the clip below.