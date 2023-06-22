Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian has a celebrity crush, but she’d rather not say who it is.

The SKIMS founder was the latest guest to appear on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, “Who’s In My Bathroom?”

Bieber quizzed Kardashian about her celeb crush during a “Truth or Shot” game.

Kardashian insisted, “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true.”

The man in question doesn’t know how the reality TV star feels, she said, adding: “I’m more into privacy these days.”

She then took a sip of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

Bieber said, “So, she has a crush she just doesn’t want to say. That’s cute for you.”

Kardashian famously tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014, before it was revealed she was filing for divorce in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Kardashian and West share kids North West, 10, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, together.

She then dated Pete Davidson for nine months, before they split in August.