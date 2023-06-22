Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are stepping into the ring.

In a clash of the tech giants, Zuckerberg, 39, has seemingly agreed to take on Musk, 51, in a cage fight duel.

The CEO of Twitter recently tweeted that he was “up for a cage match” with the Meta CEO. Zuckerberg took to Instagram on Wednesday night to address the battle: “Send me location.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

@zuck/Instagram Story — Photo: @zuck/Instagram Story

Musk then announced the fight’s location on Wednesday night, tweeting: “Vegas Octagon.” The Vegas Octagon is where UFC brawls go down. Egging the situation on further, Musk teased: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

The backstory behind the battle of the billionaires is that the creator of Facebook is attempting to produce a competitor to Twitter, causing Musk to taunt Zuckerberg on Twitter in recent weeks jokingly. According to The Verge, during an internal meeting last week, chief product officer Chris Cox told employees they should aim to create a “sanely run” Twitter.

Given Zuckerberg’s strong participation in jiu-jitsu tournaments, he appears stiff competition for Musk if the fight proceeds.