The new movie about the life of Priscilla Presley is getting pushback from the Elvis Presley estate.

On Wednesday, a teaser for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” debuted, giving movie fans a look at her story of the early romance between Elvis and his wife.

Based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, and written by Coppola, the film stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny.

And while fans of Elvis lore may be excited about the new movie, according to TMZ, officials from the late rock star’s estate are upset with the film.

Claiming that the film was produced without the estate’s knowledge or consent, one insider who has apparently seen the movie called is “horrible,” adding, “It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.”

But while estate officials are not happy about the movie, the film’s subject herself spoke approvingly of the project.

“I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” Priscilla told TMZ. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

“Priscilla” will open in theatres later this year.