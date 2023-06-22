Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are discussing their exclusive Mile High Club membership.

The two fashion icons had an unfiltered conversation on Bieber’s YouTube series “Who’s in My Bathroom?”

Before the sky-high revelation was confessed, the two spent time chatting in Bieber’s bathroom while indulging in ice cream.

Eventually, the conversation took a spicy turn when the pals agreed to play Truth or Shot, where the players must choose between answering a steamy question or taking a shot of tequila. Bieber, 26, used her supermodel pal Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand for the game.

The two A-listers admitted that they’re part of the coveted Mile High Club when Kardashian, 42, shared that she was an honourary member. The Mile High Club refers to engaging in lovemaking while aboard an airplane.

“Have you ever joined the Mile High Club?” Kardashian questioned Bieber, and the Rhode Skin founder responded: “Yes.”

“Samesies,” chimed in Kardashian.

“I was going to say, I don’t even need to ask you that,” Bieber added. “Why? Why do you not need to ask me that?” Kardashian questioned, with Bieber pointing out that she owns a plane.

“I thought you were saying, ‘Of course, you’re a w***e,'” Kardashian teased.

A separate question about the SKIMS mogul’s celebrity crush was left unanswered, as the reality TV star shared that the person “doesn’t know.” Her response only leaves more speculation around who ‘Fred’ is, the pseudonym for the mystery person Kardashian is currently dating, which was revealed on season 3 of “The Kardashians”.