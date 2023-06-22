Khloé Kardashian is a big fan of “365 Days” actor Michele Morrone.

“The Kardashians” fans will remember Kim trying to set Khloé up with the star at her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan during last week’s episode of the show.

It all played out this week, with Khloé gushing in a confessional: “I think he’s super hot. He’s like, a man! I love a good man. He’s definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh… He’s so fine,” she added, acting as if his arms were around her, People reported.

Khloé — who has had her fair share of drama with ex Tristan Thompson — went on, “I’ve had a little tough year so I’m excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy.”

Khloé and Michele sat next to each other at the show, before she introduced him to her friends backstage.

“I’m in an arranged marriage, I’ve heard,” Khloé joked, before introducing him to La La Anthony, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

“Listen, I don’t need your judgment over here,” she then joked to Steph Shepherd. “Not my fault that you’re engaged! Jealous b***h.”

Later on in the ep, Khloé spoke about the photo of her and Michele that had been doing the rounds online, with the internet speculating that they were dating.

Khloé gushed, “It’s like, everywhere and I don’t care ’cause it’s so funny. He’s, like, kissing my forehead.”

She added of the snap while speaking in a confessional, “He was like, ‘Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?’ I was like, ‘That is so nice that you asked me!’ He grabbed the small of my waist, and I was like, ‘Yes, daddy!'”

The Good American co-founder added after being told Michele had posted the photo on his social media, “He posted it on his Insta story?! Shut up! I was like, ‘How did this get everywhere?’

“I don’t mind it, I like the narrative. It’s better than the narrative I’ve been having, but I was dying. I didn’t know how this came out!”

Kim then said in a confessional, “The funniest part is all of the internet thinks they’re together.

“I had no clue that people really knew who this guy was and are obsessed with him. Khloé probably wants to kill us thinking we fully plotted this. We couldn’t have asked for this to go better. Like, truly.”

Khloé added: “I think that’s so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan. Thank you, Keeks.”

Despite the online frenzy at the time, Michele’s rep quickly shot down any reports of a budding romance with the reality TV star, People reported in September.

“Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show,” they insisted. “Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it.”

A source also told the mag that Khloé had “never met [Morrone] before” that weekend.

“She just met him in Milan that night,” the insider said. “They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again.”