It seems like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may have secretly taken the next step in their relationship.

RiRi turned up to cheer on her other half at his Spotify Beach concert during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker looked stunning as she showed off her baby bump in a sheer ensemble, with Rocky making sure to acknowledge her presence.

Giving Rihanna a special shout-out, the rapper gushed, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building!” according to Page Six.

After Rocky’s set ended, the couple headed to the VIP area to hang out with pals.

Their latest appearance comes after they were among the star-studded crowd to attend Pharrell Williams’ debut runway show as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in Paris on Tuesday.

Rihanna & Rocky at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show in Paris pic.twitter.com/4lcOkmihdI — Complex (@Complex) June 20, 2023

The lovebirds — who share 1-year-old son RZA — donned matching denim ensembles for the outing.

Rihanna announced she and Rocky were expecting their second child during her Super Bowl performance back in February.

She told ET at the Met Gala last month that her pregnancy is “so different” this time around.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna shared. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

She added, “I feel good. I feel energetic.”