Cardi B isn’t backing down.

On Wednesday, the rapper took to Twitter to clap back at Brian Szasz, the stepson of billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, one of the tourists aboard the sub that went missing on an expedition to the Titanic wreck.

Szasz had come under fire on social media after posting that he was attending a Blink-182 concert while the search for his stepfather was ongoing.

Among those who criticized him was Cardi, who said in an Instagram Story video, “People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be [consoling] your mom.”

In response, Szasz tweeted back, “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

But Cardi wasn’t about to let that stand, slamming him for both attending the concert and publicly pursuing an OnlyFans model on Twitter.

“You was looking for clout all along,” she wrote, “nobody know who you were until you said that was ya stepdad.”

The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking dicks for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is… https://t.co/FQ8pfR55Ob — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

Cardi added, “This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires,” she said, saying that they are all desensitized.

Szasz has since deactivated his Twitter account.

In the meantime, the sub carrying his stepfather and four others, including the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company running the Titanic wreck tours, Stockton Rush.