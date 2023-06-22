Mod Sun is getting vulnerable about his breakup with Avril Lavigne.

Derek Smith, better known as Mod Sun, has unleashed a heartbreak anthem just twenty-four hours after the world learned of Lavigne’s breakup with Tyga. However, the track addresses his own breakup with the Canadian superstar.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, Mod Sun sang the poignant lyrics: “I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend.”

“Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

The vid sees Mod Sun revisiting a special place in his and Lavigne’s dating history: Paris. In the city of romance, he proposed to the “Complicated” hitmaker in March 2022.

According to Page Six, Lavigne terminated the engagement in February of this year. Just days following their severed ties, the “Sk8r Boi” chart-topper was photographed at an intimate dinner with rapper Tyga.

A rep for Sun told Page Six that he was “blindsided” by the breakup, as he was touring at the time of the split.

Tyga and Lavigne have gone their separate ways since initially debuting their new romance in March, according to TMZ. A source close to the ex-pair reports no ill will between the two.

Despite the new track, Sun allegedly has no plans to re-spark a relationship with Lavigne.