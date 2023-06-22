Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner really don’t want to talk about their relationship.

The Puerto Rican rapper was chatting to Rolling Stone recently, when he was asked about the romance rumours that have been surrounding him and Jenner since February.

Bad Bunny shared, “I know something is going to come out.

“I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Step Out In Matching Leather Attire At Birthday Party

When questioned whether he wanted to clarify his relationship status with Jenner or clear up any of the tabloid rumours, he insisted: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Jenner was also asked about the relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Get Cozy Sitting Courtside At The Lakers Game

She insisted “no comment,” but did add of why she doesn’t comment on her private life: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side.

“Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she added, according to Cosmopolitan.