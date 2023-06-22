With the world’s eyes turned toward the missing submersible touring the Titanic wreck, an unlikely drama has unfolded on social media.

Brian Szasz, 37, the stepson of sub passenger Hamish Harding, 58, has received plenty of attention and scorn after posting publicly that he was attending a Blink-182 concert amid the search.

Who are Brian Szasz and Hamish Harding?

Brian Szasz is a 37-year-old audio engineer and son of Linda Harding, who is married to Hamish Harding, a British billionaire.

Hamish is the founder and chairman of Action Aviation, a Dubai-based aircraft brokerage company. Along with his business enterprises, Hamish has had an interest in exploration, including taking a Blue Origin flight into suborbital space in 2022.

He also took a two-person submersible down to the Mariana Trench, the deepest point on planet earth, in 2021.

On June 18, Hamish was one of five people aboard the OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which went missing en route to viewing the wreck site of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, off the coast of Newfoundland. Also on board was the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

On Thursday, June 22, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all five crew members on board the missing submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion”, per The Independent.

In a statement, OceanGate said: “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”

How come Brian Szasz attracted so much backlash?

On Monday, June 19, Szasz took to Twitter to share that his stepfather was aboard the missing sub, while also reaching out to the members of Blink-182, saying that he would be attending their concert in L.A. that night.

“My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up,” he wrote.

Later, he posted on Facebook from the site of the concert, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times.”

On Twitter, he also tweet directly at Blink member Tom DeLonge, which read, “My stepdad is missing in the sub at the titanic site. I’m here at the San Diego show for support thanks.🖤🙏.”

Szasz deleted his Facebook posts soon after, at the behest of his mother, Linda Harding.

What does all this have to do with Cardi B?

As Szasz posts began to go viral, with many chastising him for attending the Blink-182 a day after his stepfather had gone missing, Cardi B voices her criticism in an Instagram Story video.

Cardi B – Photo by DNphotography/ABACAPRESS.COM

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes,” she said, using an Instagram filter to make it look like she was being hugged by a de-skinned human body.

“You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be [consoling] your mom,” Cardi added.

How did Szasz respond?

Szasz reacted to Cardi’s criticism in a series of tweets calling her out directly.

What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering,” he wrote. “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

He also said the rapper was “desperate for attention.”

Cardi later responded in kind, “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d**ks for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitize.”

Szasz deactivated his Twitter account soon after, though he continued to post video responses on his Instagram Story.

How serious is Szasz about his love for Blink-182?

Even before the sub incident and the subsequent backlash to his posts, Szasz has shown how important Blink-182 is in his life.

His Instagram and Twitter handles both feature the number 182 in reference to the band, and he has also displayed a tattoo featuring a cassette with the band’s name on it.

Szasz has also twice shared photos from meeting Tom DeLonge, in January 2018 and November 2019.

The members of the band, including DeLonge, have not spoken out about Szasz or the missing submersible.

Is there any other important information about Brian Szasz’s background?

According to the Los Angeles Times, Szasz was arrested in June 2021 and charged with “online stalking” and accused of “allegedly posted threatening tweets to women in the rave community.”

In a resurfaced social media post, Szasz has threatened one musician, saying he would “show up to her LA apartment.”

The next month, the woman was set to perform with another DJ in Las Vegas, and seemingly tweeted about the alleged threats.

“My team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it. My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue,” she wrote.

Szasz attorneys cited his diagnosis of Asperger’s at age 15, claiming, “Being socially stunted, Mr. Szasz would often find friendships online. During a particular exchange a heated discussion ensued that resulted in physical threats made by all involved parties.”

Over a decade earlier, in 2007, Szasz was arrested on two counts of armed robbery after allegedly robbing two convenience stores, stealing hundreds of dollars and a number of cartons of cigarettes.

In 2021, Szasz files a suit against San Diego County for negligence and battery, claiming that he had been denied access to drugs for type 1 diabetes, and that he was “brutally attacked” by a fellow inmate while in custody related to the stalking charges.

Recently, Szasz shared that he was 90 days sober.