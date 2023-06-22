Katy Perry is raising her glass to sobriety.

In an exclusive interview with People, the “California Gurls” chart-topper, who has nine #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, revealed the catalyst for her three-month “sober pact” with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” Perry, 38, shared with the mag.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Acting Like A Cat On ‘American Idol’ Sparks Mixed Reaction From Fans

“I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, who took a vow of sobriety in alignment with her partner Bloom, 46, added that she’s “not really drinking” on weeknights, “but on the weekend, I’ll indulge a little bit.”

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” continues Perry.

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Jumps To Katy Perry’s Defence Following Criticism, Insists She’s ‘Not A Bully’

“It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

The multi-platinum hitmaker shared she doesn’t “identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever,” but emphasizes that she loves her “reset moments,” especially while balancing her career and newfound motherhood.

Perry is currently gearing up for the final stages of her Las Vegas residency and shares her 2-year-old daughter Daisy with Bloom.