Kevin Costner’s former tenant Daniel Starr has insisted nothing happened with him and the “Yellowstone” actor’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Starr, who is a real estate developer, left Costner’s rental property in March when he was originally due to stay until June. However, he’s not bothered by the early exit.

As TMZ questioned him about their divorce and the rumours he hooked up with Baumgartner, Starr insisted the rumours were “absolutely not” true and that he was “just a guy who paid [his] rent” who tries “to be friendly to everybody.”

He insisted of whether they’re friends, “I just had a tenant landlord relationship [with them], nothing else.”

Starr added of whether he was “friendly” with Baumgartner, “There was nothing there.

“They have kids and are going through a divorce.”

He told TMZ of their split, “I just hope that it ends peacefully for them.

“I hope his divorce resolves and his kids are minimally impacted.”

Starr’s comments come after it was reported at the start of May that Baumgartner had filed for divorce after more than 18 years of marriage.

The pair tied the knot in September 2004 at his Aspen, Colorado ranch. They share three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 13.

Baumgartner is asking for $248,000 a month in child support, according to court documents.