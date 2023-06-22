Hilaria Baldwin is embracing her maternal instinct.

In a recent conversation with Romper, the yoga-instructing entrepreneur shed light on her innate desire to nurture others, including her husband of 11 years, Alec Baldwin.

“Am I his mommy?” quipped the Yoga Vida co-founder of her husband.

“Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes. At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite.”

When she’s not caring for her husband, who she has a 26-year age gap with, the health and wellness author is also raising their brood – Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months.

While pregnancy may not be her favourite, Hilaria shared that she finds joy in “creating love” by welcoming new additions to their family.

“I love giving birth,” the 39-year-old continued.

“This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that’s really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you’re like, ‘I want to do this again.'”

Baldwin shared that she believes Ilaria is “most definitely” her last baby.

Alec, 65, also shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex Kim Basinger.