Who says chivalry is dead?

Harry Styles, 29, paused his show in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday night to let a pregnant fan use the restroom.

In a now-viral TikTok that currently boasts 233k likes, the “Late Night Talking” pop sensation could be seen interacting with a starstruck superfan named Sian, who caught the chart-topper’s attention from the bustling crowd when she asked him for help naming her baby.

“That’s a lot of pressure, Sian. You don’t really want me to name it?” quipped the “Watermelon Sugar” megastar, much to the crowd’s applause.

“This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it?” he continued. “What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be?”

However, before the former One Direction member could bestow a name on her upcoming newborn, Sian briefly interrupted to share that she needed to use the restroom.

“I think we all agree that it’s important that Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?” the Grammy winner asked the audience, causing the audience to engulf in cheers.

Styles reassured Sian, amplifying his pledge to halt the show with a message: “Sian, you won’t miss a beat. Rush back, and you won’t miss a beat.” Following the impromptu break, he used the opportunity to converse with other concertgoers.

The spotlight continued to follow Sian as Styles declared, “Here she comes, here she comes,” as she returned to her spot.