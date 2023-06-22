This is one very unusual David vs. Goliath story.

On Thursday, the official trailer dropped for the new based-on-a-true-story comedy, “Dumb Money”, all about the 2021 scandal surrounding GameStop stock.

Shailene Woodley and Paul Dano – Photo: Sony Pictures

According to the official synopsis, the film tells the story of “everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store) into the world’s hottest company.”

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogan – Photo: Sony Pictures

“In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it,” the description reads. “When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.”

Paul Dano – Photo: Sony Pictures

America Ferrera – Photo: Sony Pictures

With an all-star cast that includes Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen, the trailer promises a hilarious look at the stock market story that took Wall Street by storm.

Nick Offerman – Photo: Sony Pictures

Sebastian Stan – Photo: Sony Pictures

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.

“Dumb Money” opens in theatres Sept. 22.