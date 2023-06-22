Sarah Snook is riding her “Succession” acclaim to new acting heights.

Almost a month after the series finale of HBO hit, the 35-year-old Australian, who recently welcomed her newborn with husband Dave Lawson, joined the London production of Oscar Wilde’s 19th-century novel, The Pictures of Dorian Gray, as the Sydney Theatre Company reported.

Snook will certainly be flexing her acting chops as she’s set to play a whopping 26 characters in the stage show, which will run for 12 weeks.

However, it could be extended onto Broadway if it’s a hit at the ticket booth, according to Deadline.

The production’s trip to London follows its success in Sydney and across Australia. The two-hour spectacle will see Snook immersing herself in the intricacies of each character.

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” expressed Snook in a statement obtained by various outlets on Thursday.

The actress is set to embark on rehearsals for her role in the production this autumn, as reported by Deadline.

“From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to re-create for a new audience,” she continued. “I can’t wait.”

Snook’s portrayals in “The Picture of Dorian Gray” will grace the London stage starting January 23, 2024. Tickets are now available.