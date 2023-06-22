Filipino boy band SB19 answered all the serious questions during their recent chat with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

In honour of Filipino Heritage Month, we spoke to SB19 — comprised of Ken Suson, Justin de Dios, Josh Cullen, Pablo and Stell — about their EP PAGTATAG!

Bustamante questioned: “In ‘PAGTATAG!’, we’re talking about post-apocalyptic world, resources are scarce. Which one of you would be the most prepared in the event of a zombie apocalypse?”

SB19 — Photo: Jerick Sanchez

Pablo said, “Me!” as Josh insisted, “I think it should be me. It would be me. I think it’s me because every day I play war games, you know, like ‘Call of Duty”, “Zombies”… yeah, so I would know.”

Stell responded, “Of course, it’s your story! You’ll be the hero. You would be the main character.”

Justin said, “That’s a very great question. I imagine five of us stuck in a warehouse or in a grocery store, and then there’s a zombie apocalypse, I’m wondering what would be our task?” as Josh confessed, “I think if Justin turned into a zombie, I’m very sorry Justin… [Puts hand on Justin’s leg.] No, I would not. I would not kill him!”

Justin pointed out, “I feel like if I became a zombie, they will be a zombie as well. Because I’m a good zombie.”

Stell admitted, “If that happens, no one’s ready.”

Bustamante commented on the possibility of them all “dancing together in sync” as zombies, instead of just shuffling around, given their epic choreography.

‌Josh insisted, “Like Michael Jackson!” as the band showed off their best “Thriller” moves.

As talk turned to whether there are zombies in Canada, Justin joked: “No, there’s aliens in Canada. There’s ET,” as Josh quipped, “ET. ET phone home in Canada.”

