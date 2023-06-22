Sarah Jessica Parker found the perfect way to celebrate 25 years of “Sex and the City”.

The actress — who plays columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the much-loved show, as well as the spinoff “And Just Like That…” — recreated multiple moments from the series for Vogue’s new digital cover and accompanying YouTube and social media clips.

One key moment they recreated was that passing city bus and the puddle scene from the opening credits — but, this time it didn’t splash Parker and it had her Vogue cover on the sign, instead of her column.

“Hello, You” was the theme throughout the shoot, with Parker doing the voiceover and showcasing numerous different “Yous”, and some incredible fashion moments, throughout the city.

Another moment poked fun at that “she was a lawyer and he was a sandwich” scene in “SATC” featuring Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes.

The Instagram caption read, “This is about you. Twenty-five years ago this month, a fictional columnist named Carrie Bradshaw introduced us to her corner of New York with ‘Sex and the City’—a swirl of reality and fantasy so delicious that even after six seasons, two feature films, and a prequel, we still wanted more.

“Now, for Vogue’s new digital cover—arriving just in time for season two of ‘And Just Like That’, the reboot that reunited Carrie, her friends, and her city in 2021—@SarahJessicaParker stars in the ultimate #SATC tribute video: a visual homage to the show, the star, the mythology, the fashion, and New York, with all its possibilities and personalities.”

Parker — who has featured on multiple Vogue covers over the years — starred in the ultimate “SATC” tribute video to mark the release of the season 2 premiere of “And Just Like That…” – give it a watch now.