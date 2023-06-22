Kesha leaves Supreme court in New York after a hearing involving her producer, Dr. Luke

After almost a decade in court, Kesha has finally reached a settlement with her former producer, Dr. Luke.

The singer shared a joint statement on her Instagram account, with the comments disabled.

The statement began, “Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution.”

It continued, “In resolution of that lawsuit, Kesha and Dr. Luke each state the following.”

The two were then separately quoted on their thoughts towards the resolution of the case, with both parties wishing the other well.

“Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened,” wrote Kesha. “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke reiterated his innocence in his quote, but shared similar sentiments.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he said. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Comments were disabled for the post.

The trial began in 2014, with the two suing each other over Kesha’s claim the music producer drugged and raped her in 2005, along with emotionally abusing her for years. Dr. Luke accused her of defaming her in an attempt to get out of her record contract.

Her sexual abuse claim was dismissed by a court due to time limits and other legal issues, without ruling on whether the allegations had merit.

The court case became a focal point of the #MeToo movement which was gaining momentum at the time.

Prior to the suit, Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, was well-known for working with top stars in the music industry like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj.

He later reemerged with the professional name Tyson Trax, producing and co-writing Doja Cat’s Billboard Hot 100 hit “Say So”.