Apple TV+ is bringing the unbelievable tale of one of America’s most fascinating phenomena to life — Beanie Babies.

In the trailer for the highly anticipated feature, “The Beanie Bubble” — released today — Zach Galifianakis stars as the American businessman behind the line of stuffed toys, Ty Warner, who founded Ty Inc. in 1986.

The Apple Original Film — centred on how the ’90s and early 2000s era-defining stuffed animals came to be — also stars Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

READ MORE: Zach Galifianakis Says His Kids Haven’t Seen ‘The Hangover,’ Think He’s a Librarian

The official synopsis reads: “Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

“The Beanie Bubble” — Photo: Apple

READ MORE: Elizabeth Banks Takes Full Responsibility For ‘Charlies’ Angels’ Flop

The comedy-drama, directed by married duo Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, explores themes of fortune, fame, betrayal, greed and power.

Watch one of America’s most outlandish success stories in select theatres on July 21 and globally on Apple TV+ on July 28.