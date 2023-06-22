The wife of OceanGate CEO and pilot of the submarine, Stockton Rush, is said to be a descendant of two Titanic passengers who died when the ship sank more than 100 years ago.

The New York Times reported Wendy Rush — who is director of communications at OceanGate — is the great-great-granddaughter of Macy’s co-owner Isidor and his wife Ida Straus, according to People.

Isidor Straus (1845 – 1912), co-owner of the Macy’s department store, and victim, with his wife Ida, of the Titanic disaster, circa 1910. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Ida Straus (1849 – 1912) wife of the co-owner of the Macy’s department store, and victim, with her husband Isidor, of the Titanic disaster, circa 1900. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Wendy is a descendant of one of the Straus’ daughters, Minnie, after she married Dr. Richard Weil — who is Wendy’s great-grandfather — in 1905.

The submarine — of which Stockton was one of five on board — was missing since Sunday when it disappeared while it was heading to let passengers view the Titanic wreckage. On Thursday, Independent reported that officials believe that the submersible experienced a “catastrophic implosion” killing all five passengers aboard.

In a statement, OceanGate Inc said: “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”

The Straus couple were thought to have been included in the hit 1997 movie, famously starring Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack.

READ MORE: Cardi B Claps Back At Stepson Of Missing Titanic Sub Tourist: ‘You Was Looking For Clout All Along’

The couple — who had first-class tickets — were portrayed by two actors cuddling one another on the bed before the ship hit an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912.

Paul Kurzman, chairman of the Straus Historical Society, shows the locket that was found on the body of Isador Straus after it was recovered at the site of the Titanic disaster. (John Minchillo/AP Images for Macy’s/CP Images)

The New York Times reported, “Ms. Rush’s ancestors on the Titanic are perhaps best known for their tragic love story. Survivors of the disaster recalled seeing Isidor Straus refuse a seat on a lifeboat when women and children were still waiting to flee the sinking liner.

“Ida Straus, his wife of four decades, declared that she would not leave her husband, and the two were seen standing arm in arm on the Titanic’s deck as the ship went down,” according to Complex.

READ MORE: Son Of Missing Titanic Sub Passenger Defends Decision To Attend Blink-182 Show Amid Search

The paper stated Isidor Straus’ body was found around two weeks after the Titanic sank, but Ida Straus’ body was never recovered.