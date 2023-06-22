Billie Eilish admits that public criticism still gets to her.

The singer, who has been in the public eye since she was 13 with the massive success of “Ocean Eyes”, said it’s been “tough” navigating the constant scrutiny.

“Dude, I don’t even know. It’s tough, man,” she told British Vogue. “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about … I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

Despite gaining more confidence in herself, she confessed there were days the comments still got under her skin.

“I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel,” Eilish said of the haters. “But then also that might be a load of bulls–t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab—.”

Some of the techniques the singer has harnessed to deal with the pressure include walking her dog, taking baths, and playing games on her phone.

“But it’s really hard, you know?” she added. “I’ve had a rough time, TBH, and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.”