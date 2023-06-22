Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Cattrall is showing support for the LGBT+ community this June.

The “Glamorous” star showed off some new threads to celebrity Pride month including a brightly coloured dress.

She shared a tribute to Instagram with the caption, “PRIDE 💋🌈❤️ @vzoulias”.

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That’: Who Said What About Kim Cattrall’s Return

A photo of Cattrall donning a body-hugging, rainbow, minidress accompanied the post.

The designer behind the dress, Vassilis Zoulias, cross-posted the photo to his Instagram account with the fun fact that “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field had selected it for the actress.

“Omg I’m so happy to see beloved @kimcattrall in our pride dress !!!” he wrote. “Thank you to the stylist of all stylists @patriciafield one more time !!”

The photo comes amid exciting news that despite Cattrall denying she would return to the franchise, season 2 of “And Just Like That…” would feature a cameo from the actress reprising the role of Samantha.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Return

The cameo is said to be featured in the finale of the season.

The star confirmed the news in another Instagram post earlier in the month, similarly celebrating Pride month with a cheeky comment.

Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” premieres on June 22.