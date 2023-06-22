Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, who directed the critically acclaimed ‘Titanic’, is talking about the recent Titan submersible tragedy.

Speaking to ABC News, the 68-year-old director said, “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field.”

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron on the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of Titan submersible: “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field." pic.twitter.com/vO8JkCXS5f — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2023

He continued: “For us, it’s a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded. To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

READ MORE: Pilot Of Titanic Submarine’s Wife Is Descendant Of Couple Who Were On The Ship When It Sank In 1912

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard announced that several parts of the Titan, which went missing on Sunday, were found in a “debris field” approximately 1600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the sea floor.

In a statement obtained by the Independent, OceanGate Inc said: “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”

The five men aboard the Titan were OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush; British billionaire Hamish Harding; renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

READ MORE: Who Is Brian Szasz? Everything To Know About The Stepson Of Billionaire Trapped On Missing Titanic Sub

Cameron directed “Titanic” featuring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles. The award-winning movie was based on the tragic sinking of the luxury cruise liner in 1912.