Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That” is a “magical treat,” tease showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Fans of the popular revival of HBO’s iconic “Sex and the City” will see Cattrall’s shocking cameo — given that she previously said she’s done with the character — in the season 2 finale.

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That’: Who Said What About Kim Cattrall’s Return

Perhaps the most shocked when Cattrall agreed to come back was King, who didn’t expect even the slightest chance that she’d ever return.

But, she did. So does that mean she’d potentially be open to coming back again for season 3?

“I don’t really even think about it,” King told Variety. “I don’t think about it because it’s a really, as I said, magical treat that happened. It could be an oasis. I don’t know how it came.”

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Return

But, “it happened,” King said, “and the audience is going to get to see Samantha in the series, which was impossible.

“So, I guess never say never.”

The first two episodes of “And Just Like That” Season 2 are now available to stream on Max.