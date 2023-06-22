Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York in "And Just Like That..." season 2.

After working with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for over two decades, “And Just Like That” showrunner, Michael Patrick King, expands on how he conducts conversations about intimate scenes with the actresses, now that they’re in their 50s.

Both stars, who reprise their roles as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York respectively in the “Sex and the City” reboot, are still willing to show a breast — something that’s rarely seen at their age in the industry — to which King breaks down how negotiations are made regarding their comfortability onscreen.

“I have basically 25 years of trust with them,” he noted, before telling Variety that there’s two types of nudity on “And Just Like That” — “romantic and comic.

“So, let’s start with Cynthia first. Because the very first thing, and the most important nudity to the writing, was calling her up and saying, ‘Sensory deprivation tank will only be funny if you’re completely naked. So, before we write this, do you think you could be completely naked?'” King, 68, recalled asking Nixon, 57. “Because the point is Miranda’s in her L.A. head, and it’s all very new Miranda. And then gets some salt in her eye and she’s like, ‘F**k the new me.’ So, the first thing I did was go to Cynthia and say, ‘What do you think? I think you’ll take care of me, yeah.’

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz in “And Just Like That…” season 2. — Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

“When it comes to the idea of a couple that’s been together for many, many years, Charlotte and Harry,” King points out that he and Davis, 58, “talked about the beauty of the montage, and how we wanted to show different ways of people being free.

“Charlotte’s the most comfortable sexually — it turns out after all these years she trusts who she’s with,” he said before recounting his conversation with Davis. “I was like, ‘Maybe you’ll be on top since everybody isn’t.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, OK. What are we going to do? And OK, I don’t need to cover it up. Well, let’s just see how it looks.’ And then she was going, ‘I’m comfortable with that.'”

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York in “And Just Like That…” season 2. — Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino in “And Just Like That…” season 2. — Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

King then pointed out that “back in the day, 24 years ago, Cynthia, when we were just the second season, the third episode, did dirty talking-sex with a character — and she’s completely, from the waist up, naked.

“And just being hilarious,” he recounted the scene. “So, comedy sex is really important, and then romance sex — but nothing pornographic ever.”

The first two episodes of “And Just Like That” Season 2 are now available to stream on Max.