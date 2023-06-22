Paul McCartney is clearing the air on speculation over the use of AI in the new Beatles song that’ll be released later this year.

Following the English singer’s announcement earlier this month about the forthcoming track — which used AI to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo — fans quickly assumed that McCartney meant AI had been used to fabricate a complete new Lennon song using his extracted vocals. It comes amid uproar around how AI could change the music industry.

“Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project,” McCartney, 81, wrote on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday. “No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it,” the musician continued. “Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.

“It’s all real and we all play on it,” he set the record straight. “We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.

“We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course – Paul.”

Photo: Instagram/ @PaulMcCartney

When McCartney announced the untitled song while appearing on BBC on June 13, he called AI “a very interesting thing.

“It’s kind of scary but exciting, because it’s the future,” he said. “We’ll just have to see where that leads.”