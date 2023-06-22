Niall Horan opens up about One Direction’s immediate success after forming the band on “The X Factor” in 2010.

“Everyone was just in a state of shock the whole time,” he says on the upcoming episode of NBC News’ “Sunday Today with Willie Geist”.

“Looking at the first billboard in Times Square, you’re like, ‘Times Square? I’ve seen that in the movies,” he recalls. “There was always a bit of, ‘Where are we? How do we do this?’ And I think that was the best. I think that was what attracted a lot of people to the band.”

He continues to share how the band dealt with fandom, which he says “snowballed very fast.

“I just think we never believed the hype…The state of shock was always there….We just kinda went from place to place worldwide and just kinda went along with it,” he tells Geist.

While it may have seemed “crazy” from the outside looking in, Horan says he and his former bandmates “were just having a good time…We always used to say [we’re] normal people doing an abnormal job.

“You know, you have a moment every now and then like, ‘This is nuts.’ Thankfully that’s never gotten old.”

Horan’s full interview will air on NBC News’ “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” on June 25.