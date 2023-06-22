This undated photo provided by Engro Corporation Limited shows Suleman Dawood. Father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood have been presumed dead after facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Prior to the ill-fated expedition of the Titan tourist submersible over the weekend, 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was fearful about the excursion — according to his aunt, Azmeh Dawood.

Azmeh sat down for an interview with NBC News on Thursday, and revealed that her nephew — who was on board the vessel alongside his father, businessman Shahzada Dawood — had expressed that he was “terrified” of going on the dive, meant to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, and “wasn’t very up for it.”

However, Suleman eventually agreed to go on the trip with his dad, as the dive was meant to take place on Father’s Day, and he wanted to support his dad on the adventure.

The 21-foot submersible — owned by OceanGate Expeditions — lost contact with its support ship less than two hours after beginning their dive in the North Atlantic on Sunday. A search and rescue operation was quickly initiated, led by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ship was outfitted with approximately 96 hours of air.

“I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath,” Azmeh said in her interview. “It’s been crippling, to be honest.”

She said of the excruciating wait for information, “I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to… I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them… It’s been unlike any experience I’ve ever had.”

However, it was discovered on Thursday that the ship may have suffered a catastrophic failure during its dive. Rear Admiral John Mauger, the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard leading the search, announced at a news conference in Boston that all five passengers aboard are presumed dead following a “catastrophic implosion.”

According to Mauger, an ROV — or a remote-operated vehicle — found “five major pieces of debris” that is consistent with the “catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.” He added that the vessel was found 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic. The nose cone was among the five major pieces of debris found.

Mauger said that, upon this determination, the Coast Guard immediately notified the families, and he offered his “deepest condolences.”

“I can only imagine what this has been like for them,” he added. “And I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time.”

Mauger said a timeline has not yet been established as to when exactly the vessel imploded, adding that “it’s too early to tell.” As for the recovery of the bodies, Mauger said that it will take some time given “this is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor.”

The five-person crew also included OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush; British billionaire, Hamish Harding and veteran Titanic explorer, PH Nargeolet.

