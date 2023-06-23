“Titanic” director and deep sea explorer James Cameron is opening up about when he first learned that the Titan tourist submersible had likely imploded, days before debris was discovered.

On Thursday, Rear Admiral John Mauger, the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard who led the search and rescue operation, announced that all aboard the vessel — owned by OceanGate Expeditions — were presumed “dead” following a “catastrophic implosion” and the discovery of debris.

Cameron, meanwhile, spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday, and said he’d learned on Monday that the submersible had likely imploded, and that the five passengers had likely been killed.

“I’ve been living with it for a few days now, as [have] some of my other colleagues in the deep submergence community,” Cameron, 68, shared.

According to the filmmaker — who has spent decades as an active and avid deep sea diver, and has taken over 30 trips to the Titanic wreckage — he was on a boat by himself on Sunday when Titan undertook its ill-fated plunge.

“Then the first I heard about it was on Monday morning. I immediately got on my network, because it’s a very small community… and found out some information within about a half hour that they had lost comms and they had lost tracking simultaneously,” Cameron explained. “The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that would account for that was an implosion.”

Cameron went on to explain that he “tracked down some intel that was probably of a military origin, although it could have been research — because there are hydrophones all over the Atlantic — and got confirmation that there was some kind of loud noise consistent with an implosion event.”

This was “enough of a confirmation” of an implosion for Cameron that he began to let others in his circle of close community contacts know of his theory, and the passengers’ likely fate.

“I let all of my inner circle of people know that we had lost our comrades, and I encouraged everyone to raise a glass in their honour on Monday,” Cameron recalled. “[Then I] watched over the ensuing days this whole sort of everybody-running-around-with-their-hair-on-fire search, knowing full well that it was futile.”

“Hoping against hope that I was wrong, but knowing in my bones that I wasn’t,” he added. “So it certainly wasn’t a surprise today, and I just feel terrible for the families who had to go through these false hopes that kept getting dangled as it played out.”

Cameron previously spoke with ABC News, where he expressed how he’d had concerns about the submersible before it ever hit the water.

“A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified,” Cameron told ABC News during an interview about the precautions that came ahead of the mission.