Tracy Pollan is another year older!

On Thursday, the “Family Ties” actress turned 63, and her husband, Michael J. Fox, celebrated her birthday with a loving tribute on Instagram.

“She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,” he wrote, along with photos of her and and their family.

“Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids,” Fox added. “Love love love you. 🌻🎂☀️ ❤️”

“Love this and you!!!!😍😍😍,” Pollan wrote in the comments.

Pollan also received plenty of birthday wishes in the comments and on her own Instagram account, from friends and other celebs, including Julianne Moore, Katie Couric, Jennifer Grey, Mariska Hargitay, Clark Gregg and more.

Fox and Pollan first met in 1985m when she played the actor’s girlfriend on “Family Ties”, and began dating a couple of years later after working together again on “Bright Lights, Big City”.

They tied the knot in 1988 and have four children together.