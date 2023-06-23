“Sex and the City” fans have been waiting for Kim Cattrall’s return, so it’s no surprise Sarah Jessica Parker has been asked about it in every interview recently, especially given the pair’s infamous feud.

Cattrall hit headlines after her cameo in the “SATC” spinoff “And Just Like That…” was confirmed earlier this month.

Cattrall plays Samantha Jones in the hit series, while Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Return

While promoting season 2 of the show, Parker told “Channel Seven’s Sunrise” that the actresses really wanted to find a special way to celebrate “SATC”s 25th anniversary.

Parker shared, “It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that,” the Daily Mail reported.

“She had surfaced in the first season, but this simply takes those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved,” Parker went on.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Stars In Ultimate ‘Sex And The City’ ‘Vogue’ Tribute Cover To Mark 25 Years Of The Show

She added of the cameo, “It’s just a quick pop, it’s just a phone call. And it’s very much familiar.

“It will be nice to see, as a nod to those 25 years and the relationship we have with the audience.”

Parker and Cattrall’s feud has been talked about for years now, but Parker has had nothing but nice things to say about Cattrall returning for the “SATC” spinoff’s second season while doing press.

She recently told the Daily Mail: “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

See more from the “And Just Like That…” season 2 premiere in the clip below.