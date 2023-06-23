Andy Cohen is sticking up for the Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio announced that her podcast “Archetypes” had not been renewed by Spotify for a second season.

Following the announcement, rumours began to spread that Meghan hadn’t actually conducted the interviews featured on the podcast, and were instead edited together.

But speaking with Us Weekly, Cohen, who had appeared on an episode of the show, poured cold water on those rumours.

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumour,” he said.

“Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did. She was quite well-researched, well-informed and thoughtful,” Cohen added.

The podcast, which ran for 12 episodes, featured interviews with celebrities, historians and other experts, including Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling and more.

“Archetypes” was part of a $20 million with Harry and Meghan to produce podcasts for Spotify.

In a statement announcing the cancellation of the podcast on Spotify, Meghan said that she still planned to “develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Cohen also shared with Us that he was surprised to hear Meghan express misgivings about his “Real Housewives” franchise, saying that she hadn’t made those comments to him directly during the podcast recording.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said that he would “love” to have Meghan on his show to talk more about her mixed feelings about the reality franchise.