Selena Gomez has been loving living in Paris.

The singer has been busy filming the upcoming movie “Emilia Perez” alongside the likes of Zoe Saldana and Édgar Ramirez.

Gomez took to Instagram to share an array of snaps from her time in France.

She gushed in the caption, “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!

“I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all 🤍”

Among the pics, Saldana could be seen dishing out pizza to people, as well as one snap showing Gomez and friends posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, while another showed her posing with a huge croissant with her sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9.

The musician also shared a stunning shot of the Arc de Triomphe, as well as some more pics of her picturesque balcony.

Saldana was among those commenting on Gomez’s post, writing: “You are magnificent in this film! Honored to have worked with you lady.”

A synopsis for the upcoming flick reads, “Mexico, today. Lawyer Rita receives an unexpected offer. She has to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being.”