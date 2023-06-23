Soccer superstar Neymar is apologizing for “mistakes” he’s made that jeopardized his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, model Bruna Biancardi.

The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of himself and Biancardi, and wrote a lengthy apology, after explaining why he was going public with his actions.

“I do this for both you and our family,” Neymar wrote in the caption, via translated text. “Justify the unjustifiable[?] No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.”

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you,” he continued. ”

The soccer star admitted, in no specific terms, that he “did wrong with you all,” and that he felt particularly bad because it hurt “one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.”

“Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that,” the lengthy mea culpa continued. “If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.”

Neymar went on to say that he “can’t imagine” his life without Biancardi.

“I don’t know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try,” he concluded. “Our purpose will prevail. Our love for our baby will prevail. Our love for each other will strengthen us… I love you.”

The apology comes just two months after Neymar and Biancardi first announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

Biancardi has not yet commented on or responded to Neymar’s public apology, or confirmed the nature of what “mistakes” the soccer star says he’s made.

MORE FROM ET:

Justin Bieber Shares Video Playing Soccer With Neymar Jr. Hours After Soccer Star Hangs With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Soccer Superstar Neymar Jr. Spotted at Same Hotel — What’s Really Going On

Ariana Madix Appears to Move Out of Shared Home With Tom Sandoval

Shakira Seemingly Addresses Split in Awards Acceptance Speech