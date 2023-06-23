Travis Barker has Brian Szasz’s back.

In a post Thursday on his Instagram account, the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, who was killed in the submersible Titan that was touring the Titanic wreck, shared a DM he got from the Blink-182 drummer.

“Praying for you and your family🙏🏻,” Barker wrote to him.

Brian Szasz/Instagram

“Thanks for the love fam!” Szasz captioned the post.

The DM was evidently sent to the 37-year-old audio engineer before he attended Blink-182’s concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

Szasz came under fire after posting about attending the show while the search for his stepfather was still ongoing.

The backlash even led to a heated social media exchange with Cardi B, who had called Szasz out in an Instagram Story, saying, “You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be [consoling] your mom.”

Szasz responded on Twitter, writing, “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

On Thursday, June 22, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all five crew members on board the missing submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion”, per The Independent.

In a statement, OceanGate said: “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”