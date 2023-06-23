Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are more loved-up than ever.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker opened up about her relationship with her hubby as she chatted to Glamour magazine.

Stefani — who just dropped her new track “True Babe” — was asked about the things with no monetary value that have “enriched her life.”

The singer responded, “One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love.

“And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it’s just been the most incredible thing. And I spent most of my life writing about heartache and now I’m writing about my love. It’s an amazing thing,” she gushed, referencing Shelton.

Elsewhere in the chat, Stefani said of working on her mental health, “Honestly I have been writing a lot of music lately. I feel like that helps me so much with my mental health because a lot of thinking goes into it. Songs can cure you. I also think being creative helps me.”

Stefani admitted she doesn’t hit the gym every day and has other exercises she likes to do, as well.

Stefani shared, “I don’t exercise every day. I don’t wanna exercise every day, but when I do, I feel so much better. I’m talking about like a million times better. So I think that’s important. I think that just trying to find balance, you know, in everything, from prayer to exercise to making out with my husband, like all of it.”

She also spoke about her three boys — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 — whom she shares with ex partner Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani told the mag, “And I think being able to have, not just like romantic love, but having a family and being a mom and all of those things are just the most important things and there’s no doubt about it,” she added, pun intended.