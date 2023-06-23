Leo & Tobey are showing off their bling.

On Wednesday, the longtime friends were spotted arriving Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris sporting matching necklaces proving their BFF bona fides.

Tobey Maguire – Photo: Backgrid

The necklaces in question each featured a pendant with a howling wolf, and they also both complemented their looks with LA Dodgers baseball caps.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Photo: Backgrid

DiCaprio and Maguire have been spotted travelling together for the last month, previously being seen in Italy in May, where they were later joined by DiCaprio’s family.

The actors have been friends for decades, and were famously members of what was known as the “P***y Posse” in the ’90s, along with other young actors at the time like Lukas Haas, Ethan Suplee and more.

However, it seems the crew’s name has since been updated. After the 2016 Oscars, when DiCaprio at last won his Best Actor award, a source at a party told the New York Daily News, “They (apparently) called themselves ‘the Wolf Pack.’ The crew was literally howling like wolves all night. They kept chanting, ‘Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack, Wolf Pack!’”

DiCaprio and Maguire also worked together on the films “This Boy’s Life”, “Don’s Plum” and “The Great Gatsby”.