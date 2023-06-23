It’s no surprise an upcoming Spice Girls documentary has reportedly sparked a bidding war among streaming services.

The doc is thought to be see the girlband — which consists of Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Melanie Brown (Mel B), Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner — reunite as a five-piece on screen for the first time in years.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It’s unlikely you’ll be seeing this show on the BBC or ITV as competition is rife and it would cost too much.

“The global reach is very important as they have millions of fans around the world, who will be keen to see the fab five reunited.

“They also know that their British fans will go to any lengths to ensure they see their idols.”

Mel B confirmed last year that the band were teaming up with director Jason Hehir — the man behind the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” — for the upcoming project.

She told Australian talk show “The Project”, “I told Dave [Hughes, fellow ‘The Masked Singer’ Australia panellist] when the cameras were off that we’ve signed our documentary to the guys that did ‘The Last Dance’, and he went and told the whole audience. I think I did say ‘we’ve only just signed it, it hasn’t been announced yet,’ and then he told everyone,” Official Charts reported.

Mel continued: “The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed was really, really, really, really good; so we’ll be doing our own version with them.”