UFC president Dana White insisted Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are “dead serious” about fighting one another.

White chatted to TMZ Live about the possible fight, admitting there’s a potential that it could be the biggest fight in the world if it were to go ahead. And, he doesn’t see any reason right now as to why he won’t happen.

White explained how he’d had a talk with both Musk and Zuckerberg, insisting “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.”

Are Mark Zuckerberg & Elon Musk REALLY gonna fight each other?! It seems like they're serious and @danawhite came on TMZ Live to talk about what would be the biggest fight in the history of the world: pic.twitter.com/r7gjk76GhL — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) June 23, 2023

It all began Wednesday when Twitter owner Musk responded to a report suggesting Facebook co-founder and CEO Zuckerberg was going to launch his own version of Twitter.

Musk quipped, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” to which Zuckerberg said, “Send me location.”

According to White, “send me location” shows he means business.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

@zuck/Instagram Story — Photo: @zuck/Instagram Story

White admitted, “The biggest fight of all time was Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing could make.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

White commented on Zuckerberg being trained in jiu-jitsu, saying Musk claims he’s done martial arts and told him he’d been involved in “plenty of fights growing up in South Africa.”

White said it’d probably cost around $100 to watch the fight on Pay-Per-View, with the hundreds of millions that it’d be expected to make most likely all going to charity.